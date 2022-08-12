The Mille Miglia is by far the biggest car event in Italy. In terms of national pride, it tops the list among Ferrari, Lamborghini, pizza, pasta and slanted towers. Also for the police. So if you meet an Italian cop on a winding road as a Dutch participant in your thoroughbred Italian sports car, you only end up in trouble if you don’t accelerate.

We don’t know how high the fine is for the ‘proverbial spitting on beautiful traditions’, but this Netherlands obeys the police and gets away without a print. If you look closely, you can see the Italian agent raising his hand and waving that the Dutch Ferrari has to overtake 812 Superfast. So, that has to be it.

This article was originally posted in 2018 and updated in 2022

Police encourage Ferrari to accelerate