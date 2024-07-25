Juarez City.- ‘It started to thunder and thunder’; neighbors narrate explosion of tankers, ‘it is a residential area’, said a resident of the subdivision

Residents of the San Miguel subdivision experienced moments of fear and concern this afternoon following a fire and explosion of a supposed gas pipeline in a company next to the residential complex.

“Fire started coming out like a fountain and it started to thunder and thunder and thunder, it shook,” said a resident of the San Miguel subdivision.

He said that three years ago a climbing wall also adjacent to the subdivision caught fire and caused damage to some houses; however, this time there was no damage, but it did generate fear.

A group of residents demonstrated demanding that the authorities take action in the matter, as they have generated reports of irregularities in the place where the fire occurred this afternoon.

They claim that the smell of fuel is constant and that they have reported it to Civil Protection, but they do nothing.

They said that this situation puts 300 to 400 families living in this and other subdivisions in the area at risk.