Ciudad Juarez— The State Investigation Agency secured a house in the Parajes de San Isidro neighborhood, related to the homicide that occurred this morning, from where they allegedly removed the body that was abandoned in a sewer by three subjects.

It is a house marked with the number 2691 on Volcán Arenal Street where they found traces of blood, a hammer, a rope and other objects used to murder a man and from that address they followed the trail of a wheelbarrow with which they removed the body to deposit it in a sewer, about 50 meters away.

An investigating officer said they interviewed local residents and obtained videos from security cameras showing three men dragging a plastic cart in which they were carrying the body.

The video material will be used to find those responsible for the crime, said the police investigator belonging to the Crimes against Life Unit of the FGE.