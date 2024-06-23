Israeli soldiers tied a wounded Palestinian to the hood of a jeep, used him as a human shield and prevented aid workers from accessing him after an incursion in Jenin, West Bank. The Israeli Army has explained that the individual was injured after an exchange of gunfire and, after being detained, he was tied to the vehicle, an action that “does not conform to his values” and that will be investigated.

According to his relatives, the victim, a Palestinian living in Jenin, was injured during a raid and, after several attempts to call an ambulance, “two jeeps came, put Mujahed on the hood and took him away,” explains a young man in the video that accompanies this news. This event occurred this Saturday, the same day that the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip left more than one hundred dead, in one of the deadliest days in recent weeks.