The Palestinian News Agency said that Israeli army boats bombed the shore of the Khan Yunis Sea, south of the Gaza Strip, with dozens of shells.

The agency confirmed that Israeli warplanes bombed the National Islamic Bank on Salah al-Din Road between Nuseirat and Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, which resulted in its complete destruction.

The agency indicated that the Israeli bombing targeted a residential building in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, in addition to a house belonging to the Aram family in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, and another belonging to the Al-Naqib family in the Nuseirat camp, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced earlier on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli bombing had reached 900, including 260 children and 230 women, in addition to 4,600 wounded.

For its part, Israeli media confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from the Hamas attack had risen to about 1,200.

The Israeli army revealed in a post on its official “X” account that there were more than 2,800 wounded.

Regarding the hostages, the circular stated that their number was 50 hostages or missing.

The army also confirmed that it had struck 2,294 Hamas targets, and monitored the firing of 4,500 rockets from the Gaza Strip.