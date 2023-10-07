According to the agency, Israeli aircraft bombed with two missiles a building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, and leveled it to the ground, resulting in civilian casualties.

Among the sites that Israel bombed with a number of missiles was the Palestine Stadium and a main road in its vicinity.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the number of people injured by Hamas gunfire had risen to 1,590.

The Ministry explained that among the 1,590 infected people, 19 were clinically dead, and 293 were classified as serious.

Israeli media reported that the number of Israeli deaths had risen to at least 300 people.

The Israeli army confirmed on Sunday that the situation in Israel is still out of complete control after the sudden Hamas attack.

According to Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli army spokesman, “Fighting is still continuing in southern Israel, and there are still members of Hamas inside Israel.”

He added: “The number of civilians and soldiers detained by Hamas in Gaza will shape the future of this war.”

The spokesman noted, “More than 3,000 missiles attacked Israel on Saturday. Thanks to Iron Dome, we responded to many missile attacks.”

Conricus continued, saying: “More than 200 terrorists were eliminated by the Israeli army.”