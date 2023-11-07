Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a post on the “X” platform: “Israeli army warplanes attacked targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a warehouse, launch sites, infrastructure, and sites where technological means are located.”

Hagari added: “The attack came in response to gunfire from Lebanese territory earlier on Tuesday.”

Hagari published a video of the Israeli strikes that targeted Lebanese Hezbollah targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated on Tuesday evening that Hezbollah “will make the mistake of a lifetime” if it decides to join the war against Israel, which has been waging a conflict against Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 32 days.

Netanyahu said in a speech, “If Hezbollah decides to join the war, it will have committed the mistake of a lifetime,” noting that the exchange of bombing has continued on a daily basis between the Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters in the border region between Lebanon and the Hebrew state since the start of the war with Hamas on October 7. the past.