The sources said that a fire broke out inside Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza after it was targeted by an Israeli bombing.

Also, 4 injuries, one of them critical, were recorded among Palestinian civilians in Israeli targeting of the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the Palestinian News Agency published a video that it said was of a violent bombardment of the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

The White House had announced that Israel would begin implementing a truce for four hours a day in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, to allow civilians to escape.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added, “Israel informed the states that there will be no military operation during periods of pause in the fighting.”

He considered that “these pauses in fighting are a step in the right direction.”

Kirby pointed to “two humanitarian corridors that will allow residents to flee the fighting in Gaza.”

The White House stressed that “more aid must enter the Gaza Strip,” noting that “Washington aims to enter at least 150 humanitarian aid trucks daily.”

But he explained, “The United States remains concerned about the possibility of Hamas preventing civilians from escaping.”