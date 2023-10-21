According to the agency, 5 citizens were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza, and 5 bodies were recovered from under the rubble of another house in the same neighborhood belonging to the Yassin family.

Also, 8 Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted a restaurant in the Nuseirat refugee camp market in central Gaza.

In western Rafah, 11 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Abu Shamala family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood.

Five United Nations agencies warned on Saturday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had become “catastrophic,” stressing that hospitals were “overwhelming” with the wounded and that children were “dying at an alarming rate.”

The five agencies, including the World Health Organization, the World Food Program and UNICEF, said in a statement: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza was miserable before the recent military operations. Today it is catastrophic.”

“Today is a catastrophic day,” she added, calling on the international community to “do more” to help the people of Gaza.

On Saturday, the first humanitarian aid convoy entered the besieged Strip since 2007, including twenty trucks coming from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

But this number is very limited for the United Nations, which wants 100 trucks to enter daily to provide relief to the 2.4 million people of Gaza who are deprived of everything.