Ahmed Orabi, an official in the university administration, told Agence France-Presse, “The violent air strikes completely destroyed buildings at the Islamic University.”

He added: “No one could enter it because of the burning fires and the scattering of stones and rubble in the roads surrounding the university.”

According to an Agence France-Presse correspondent, a thick cloud of dust rose as buildings collapsed in Gaza.

