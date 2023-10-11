Ahmed Orabi, an official in the university administration, told Agence France-Presse, “The violent air strikes completely destroyed buildings at the Islamic University.”
He added: “No one could enter it because of the burning fires and the scattering of stones and rubble in the roads surrounding the university.”
According to an Agence France-Presse correspondent, a thick cloud of dust rose as buildings collapsed in Gaza.
The latest developments and repercussions of the Gaza attacks
- The escalation began with Hamas launching dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.
- The Israeli army then announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip.
- In response, the Israeli army launched a military operation called “Iron Swords”, against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
- Confrontations between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces are still continuing.
- Palestine: The death toll in Gaza and the West Bank rose to 950 people on Wednesday, and more than 5,000 were injured.
- Israel: The number of Israeli deaths since Saturday morning has risen to more than 1,200 dead, in addition to more than 3,007 injured.
- Several countries announced the organization of “special flights” to evacuate their nationals from Israel.
- World Health Organization: Egypt will allow the organization to use the Rafah crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
