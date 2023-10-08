The statement added: “The town of Beit Hanoun is considered a terrorist den for Hamas, and from it many activities are carried out against Israel. This is an important step in the waves of attacks as part of the development of the campaign.”

He continued: “At the same time, a tunnel used by Hamas was attacked. The tunnel is located under a high-rise building in the Daraj al-Fath area, north of Gaza City, near the tunnel to a mosque, which proves once again that Hamas exploits the holy places and the civilian population in order to promote terrorism.”

The death toll of Palestinians and Israelis, as a result of the ongoing clashes and mutual attacks between the two sides since Saturday, continues to rise.

Palestine

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in Gaza rose to 370 people on Sunday, including 20 children.

The Ministry indicated that 2,200 others were injured with varying injuries.

Israel

Hebrew Channel 13 said that so far more than 659 Israeli dead and more than two thousand wounded have been counted.

She added that there are “dozens of injured people who are in serious danger.”