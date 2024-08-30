Video footage showed a young man appearing half-naked at the gas station, as Israeli forces opened fire on him as he approached them.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that an officer and a soldier were injured at the Gush Etzion gas station by “friendly fire.”

An Israeli army statement said,A car caught fire at the gas station at the Gush Etzion Junction. Forces arriving at the scene opened fire on the terrorist who got out of the car and tried to attack them, killing him. Forces are scanning the area to rule out any suspicion of additional terrorists in the area.

Our correspondent said that 3 people were seriously and moderately injured. Vehicle explosion at gas station.

In another incident, attackers tried to run over a security guard at the entrance to the Karmei Tzur settlement a short time ago and entered the settlement..

The statement said that Israeli army forces “arrived at the scene, eliminated a terrorist who opened fire, and are now combing the area to rule out any suspicion of the presence of other terrorists. The incident is still ongoing.”

Local media reported that the operation resulted in the injury of 3 settlers, including the guard.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that settlers living in Karmi Tzur near Hebron were asked to stay home for fear of additional gunmen.