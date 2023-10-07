The videos showed the targeting of the 14-story Palestine Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli army said: “Fighter planes recently attacked two military infrastructure inside high-rise buildings used by senior members of the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out terrorist operations.”

For its part, the Hamas movement said in response to the targeting of the tower: “Now that the occupation has bombed the Palestine Tower in the middle of Gaza City, Tel Aviv must stand on one leg and wait for our earth-shattering response.”

Israeli media confirmed that at least 100 Israelis were killed and more than 908 others were injured, as a result of the missile attack and infiltration operations carried out by Hamas militants.

The Israeli army spokesman announced in a press conference that Hamas had taken Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage.

He added that the Israeli army is on high alert in the Northern Command.

Israel had earlier begun an air strike on the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas sites, leading to the death and injury of hundreds of Palestinians.