The Israeli army posted a tweet on its “X” account in which it said: “The Israeli army’s air defense system recently intercepted an air threat in the Red Sea region, south of the city of Eilat.”

The publication added: “The intercepted object did not pose any threat to civilians, and no infiltration into Israeli territory was detected.”

Social media users circulated videos that they said were of the objection that Israel spoke about over Eilat.

On Tuesday, the military spokesman for the Houthi group announced the launch of a large batch of ballistic missiles and a large number of drones towards Israel.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that this is the third operation “in support of our brothers in Palestine, and we will continue to carry out more qualitative strikes.”

On Tuesday, the Houthi rebels in Yemen vowed to continue launching missiles and drones towards Israel until the “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops, announcing the launch of three such operations since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli army had previously reported a “penetration by an enemy aircraft” that led to the sounding of sirens in the resort of Eilat overlooking the Red Sea.

In another television statement, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that “there is no threat or danger in this area.”

Last Friday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Houthis of launching missiles and drones towards southern Israel, which intercepted “hostile targets.”