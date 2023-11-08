Hargari posted a video that he attached to a post on his official “X” account in which he said: “Fighter planes attacked the terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon, in response to its firing towards Israeli territory.”

Hagari added: “Among the targets that were attacked were military buildings and sites where Hezbollah terrorists were operating, and a number of technological means that were used to direct terrorism against the State of Israel.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah against entering into war with Israel, considering that the party would “commit its biggest mistakes.”

Last Thursday evening, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted 19 Israeli military sites with missiles and missiles, coinciding with the first use of drones to strike Israeli targets, while Tel Aviv responded with the heaviest artillery shelling since the front erupted weeks ago.