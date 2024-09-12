The Israeli army said: “In the past hours, air force fighters bombed military buildings used by Hezbollah in the areas of Aitaroun, Marmin and Shehin in southern Lebanon.”

According to the statement, “the aircraft also attacked a launch pad belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which had previously been used in launching operations towards Israeli territory.”

Since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging daily shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah mainly targets Israeli military sites, in attacks it launches from southern Lebanon in “support” of Gaza and “backing” its resistance, as it says.

Israel responds by targeting what it describes as Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure”, in addition to its fighters.

Hezbollah announced on Thursday that it had launched a number of attacks on military sites in northern Israel, including “swarms of dive bombers.”

For its part, the Israeli army said it had detected about “15 projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” adding that some of them were “intercepted” without “reporting any injuries.”

He also reported the interception of a “suspicious aerial target” and the downing of “several drones loaded with explosives” in northern Israel.

A young man and a child, two brothers, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli raid “on a motorcycle in the town of Al-Bayada” in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Hezbollah also mourned two of its fighters.

Since the escalation began, at least 622 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters and at least 142 civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official statements and obituaries from Hezbollah and other groups.

On the Israeli side and the Golan Heights, the authorities announced the killing of 24 soldiers and 26 civilians.