According to Sky News Arabia sources, Israel bombed the Gaza port with internationally banned phosphorous missiles on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tuesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using white phosphorus to bomb densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip.

A post by the Ministry on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, said: “The occupation is bombing the Karama area with internationally banned phosphorus, north of Gaza City.”

Phosphorous bombs or shells contain white phosphorus, which is a chemically active form of phosphorus. It ignites spontaneously upon contact with air, burns intensely and is difficult to extinguish.

Phosphorus munitions have been used since the late nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth century, especially in the First and Second World Wars, knowing that their use is prohibited according to international laws related to weapons of war.