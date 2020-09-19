The Covid-19 screening tests are getting a lot of talk because of the queues in front of the analysis laboratories in France, in particular because of the waiting times for the results. The world opposite takes you past testing centers in Brussels and Washington, to a Covid drive parking lot in Jerusalem and past the large German research center in Berlin.

In israel, where we have just reconfigured ourselves, we test either at home when we are symptomatic, or in “drive” when we are asymptomatic. And we are testing massively in the country. The Magen David Adom, the equivalent of the Red Cross, has set up around thirty drives across the country. Most of the tests take place in car parks. This avoids queues in front of laboratories and allows people to be tested massively. More than 1.5 million Israelis, one in four citizens, have been tested. Almost 130,000 people last week alone. The Magen David Adom promises quick results, no more than 24 hours. It is communicated by email. Problem still too many files get lost in the twists and turns of bureaucracy or IT.

In Belgium, it is much less well organized. We are far from the objectives set in terms of the number of tests and the queues are quite long, as in the United Kingdom or France. The testing centers gave appointments every ten minutes. But now, under pressure from the government, it will be every five minutes to be able to accelerate the pace. A pace that comes up against an administrative problem here in Belgium. Because the documents, the paperwork to be filled out is really heavy and the general practitioners and the laboratories complain about it. However, the results are quick. You get them on the Internet in 24 to 48 hours.

In Germany, 200 laboratories are mobilized but they are not overwhelmed. Quite simply because the country has been testing massively for a long time. It’s a bit like masks, Germany is one step ahead. More than 13 million Germans have already been tested. This is a lot because it represents one inhabitant in six. But what really sets the country apart is its positivity rate of less than 1%. Laboratories are not overloaded. Nevertheless, we feel that the government is preparing for a possible saturation. For example, he just announced that the free testing campaign was over. Other testing strategies are being studied, in particular that known as “pooling”, which consists in analyzing several samples at the same time rather than taking them one by one.

In the USA, where there were nearly 200,000 deaths, a world record, again, we are testing on a large scale. It must be said that the country has intensified its policy of screening tests. Today there are around 700,000 tests performed in the United States every day. We were at 100,000 in April. There is therefore a desire for these tests to be more numerous, faster and cheaper. On Tuesday night, on television, for example, Donald Trump presented a new antigen test that looks like a small credit card. It is less intrusive than PCR tests. And that test will cost around five dollars, with a result available within 15 minutes.

In summary, the generalization of testing is the order of the day almost everywhere in the world. But the level of organization is not the same from one country to another.