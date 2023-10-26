Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said in a post on his page on the “X” platform: “The deputy commander of the Hamas Intelligence Directorate, who planned with Sinwar the heinous terrorist attack on the Gaza Strip, was liquidated.”

Adraee, who accompanied his post with a video of the operation, added: “A warplane, based on accurate intelligence information from the Shin Bet and the Intelligence Directorate, was able to liquidate the deputy commander of the Hamas Intelligence Directorate, called Shadi Baroud.”

He continued, saying: “During his previous position as head of the Attack Directorate at Hamas’ operations headquarters, the so-called Shadi Baroud planned the attack plan with the terrorist Yahya Sinwar, which was implemented on October 7.”

The Israeli army said that its forces and tanks briefly entered the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday evening, striking several militant targets as a broader ground incursion approached after more than two weeks of intense air strikes.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, since October 7, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed, including about 3,000 children, in addition to about 18,500 wounded, and nearly 2,000 reports of people missing under the rubble have been received in all governorates of the Gaza Strip.