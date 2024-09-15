The army confirmed that a surface-to-surface missile penetrated Israeli airspace from the east and fell in an open area, causing no injuries, but it did cause a fire.

Rocket sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel early Sunday, sending residents running for cover.

Explosions were heard across the area, which the army said were caused by the interception of the launched missile, adding that the protection instructions for residents had not changed.

Channel 14 Israel confirmed that missiles from the “Hetz” defense system were fired at the Yemeni missile.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced that parts of an interceptor missile fell at the Batie Modiin train station, in central Israel.

Channel 12 Israel also reported that the army “is investigating the reason for the failure to detect the missile before it reached central Israel, despite the long distance it traveled from Yemen.”

The Upper Galilee Regional Council announced that the opening of educational institutions in northern Israel would be postponed until 10 or 11 a.m. local time.

In July, the Houthis in Yemen launched a long-range drone at Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding four others.

Following this attack, Israel launched a major air strike on Houthi military targets near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, killing at least 3 and wounding 87.