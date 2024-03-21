The great wave of crossovers appears to be far from over. Just about every brand has launched a high hatchback or will soon launch one. For example, Volvo recently launched the electric EX30. It may be a bit early to say for sure, but the EX30 seems to have all the ingredients to be one of the best crossovers you can buy right now. Is that him too?

The EX30 has a neat appearance, coupled with the finish that we have come to expect from the Swedish brand. Or should we say 'Chinese brand'? The new EX30 has excellent performance, including a range of 476 km and a 0-to-100 time of 3.6 seconds in the top version. Prices start at 36,795 euros, which is not too bad for a new electric Volvo.

Which cars will compete for the title of Best Crossover besides the Volvo EX30?

In the video below we test the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 E-Tense, among others. We can actually see these three models as one car, because they are the same underneath the skin. We also tested a BYD Atto 3, from the Chinese brand that you would expect to be the cheapest. But that's not the Atto 3. We also test the platform brother of the Volvo, the Smart #1, and a 'hot hatch' from MG: the MG 4 XPower. Finally, there is also the Renault Megane, which is doing surprisingly well. Which Top Gear would you choose? Check out the video below.