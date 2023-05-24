‘Born to perform’ is the slogan of the Toyota GR86 in the United States and the website is full of pictures of the car on the track. But if you blow up the engine of a Toyota GR86 after less than five minutes on the track, you will be told by the brand that track use is not covered by the warranty. Still crazy. This happened to a Toyota driver in the US – check the video at the bottom of the page.

The Toyota GR86 from 2022 has about 30,000 kilometers on the clock. During the first track session of the day things go wrong during the warm-up. After a turn, the driver wants to go back on the gas, but then a considerable rattling is heard from the block. Actually, this would be the time to stop the car right away, but the driver drives on for a bit.

What happened?

The driver does not explain what exactly happened. It seems to occur in these engines that liquid gasket (a kind of sealant) comes loose and thus clogs the supply of the oil. The motor then runs without lubrication and then it is quickly done. This happened to another Toyota driver last year and his warranty claim was also initially rejected. In the end, Toyota backed out.

It seems that this driver is also trying to make enough noise on the internet that Toyota cannot get around its claim. According to the driver, the brand and the dealer even refused to watch his video. If you ask us, this does not seem to be a driver error. Although of course you do not know how the car was driven before, or how the maintenance was done.

What about the Netherlands?

Funny by the way: Toyota’s Dutch website shows pictures of the GR86 on the track, but the slogan is ‘become one with the road’ and on the product page they use terms such as ‘superior performance for the road’. They only say that the experience comes from the track, but not that you have to use the car on the track.