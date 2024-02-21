The 'fight' to know which is the fastest goal that has been scored in the history of world football continues, but like everything, it is not that it is marked which one it was.

The controversial issue was once again the protagonist, because in a tournament in England a goal was scored at two seconds and 31 hundredths and the questions arose.

The statistics

It happened in the match between Croydon FC London v Cockfosters Development and Ryan HalHe was the protagonist of the action, which was captured on video.

However, historians searched for the information and confirmed that thanks to the Guinness World Records the goal of Nawaf Al Abedscored two seconds into the game, is the fastest in history.

It happened in the compromise between Al-Hilal and Al Shoalah, in Saudi Arabia, won by the first 4-0.

Of course, what could be confirmed is that the English goal is the fastest in the United Kingdom.