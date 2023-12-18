Video | Is this Hamas's biggest tunnel? Israel presented the tunnel network it had discovered

The tunnel network discovered by Israel was more than four kilometers long and was located only about 400 meters from the Erez border crossing on the Israeli border.

of Israel The armed forces say they have found the largest tunnel of the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza so far.

The tunnel was so large in its widest part that small vehicles could drive through it, said a photographer from the news agency AFP who was able to visit the tunnel.

The tunnel can be seen in the Reuters video attached to this article.

In all The tunnel network discovered by Israel was more than four kilometers long and was located only about 400 meters from the Erez border crossing on the Israeli border.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the construction of the tunnel has cost millions of dollars and taken many years. The tunnel network is equipped with electricity, air conditioning, drainage and communication connections. The tunnel has a dirt floor and concrete walls and is accessed through a cylindrical entrance with 1.5 cm thick metal walls.

According to the armed forces, a large number of weapons had been found in the tunnel.

A picture of what is called the largest Hamas tunnel published by the Israeli Armed Forces.

of Israel of the army representative, Lt. Col By Richard Hecht according to the location of the tunnel near the border station is no accident. Before the current war, Palestinians from Gaza who received work visas or needed hospital treatment passed through the Erez border crossing to Israel.

“For Hamas, attacking the people of Israel is more important than supporting the people of Gaza,” Hecht said.

According to Hecht, the tunnel's sole purpose is “to attack the State of Israel and its residents.”

Hamas destroying the tunnel network has been one of Israel's main goals in its operation in Gaza. After Hamas came to power in Gaza in 2007 and Israel and Egypt began the blockade of the area, a large number of tunnels have been built in Gaza for both smuggling and, for example, weapons storage.

A US study estimated in October that there are approximately 1,300 tunnels in Gaza with a total length of over 500 kilometers. Israel said at the beginning of December that it had found more than 800 tunnels and destroyed 500 of them.

The armed forces have reportedly considered pumping seawater into the tunnels. Sources at The Wall Street Journal said earlier this week, that the plan had been implemented.