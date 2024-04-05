Every now and then a car comes along that turns the internet upside down. This new Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is one of them. The fantastic lines and retro touch of the FJ40 Land Cruiser ensure that the design is simply correct. Fortunately, because the Land Cruiser started to go in the wrong direction in terms of design. There has never been anything wrong with it in terms of reliability, of course.

Mission accomplished at the drawing board, but can the Land Cruiser still crawl over large stones with two fingers in its nose or drive through the thick muck as if it were asphalt? In addition, the Toyota Land Cruiser 250 must be able to take children to school comfortably, just like its rival the Land Rover Defender. You can see whether the Japanese can combine these two things in the video below.