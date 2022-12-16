The moment of truth: will electric cars completely overtake the old-fashioned combustion engine? To answer that pressing question Hagerty the pinnacle of the automotive industry on the dragstrip. Who will complete the quarter mile fastest? The participants: the Lucid Air Sapphire, Tesla Model S Plaid, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

It is perhaps the most important drag race of the past and for the coming time. Now that Bugatti has merged with Rimac, chances are the next Bugatti will be electric or hybrid. So this could just be the last time that a new thoroughbred gas guzzler competes against electric equivalents. Unless John Hennessey or Christian von Koenigsegg come into play.

Specifications of the three cars

Bugatti brings the Pur Sport version of the Chiron. It has a capacity of 1,500 hp. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and to 300 km/h takes ten seconds longer. Opposite (or actually next to) Lucid puts the Air Sapphire. The four-door electric car pumps 1,200 horsepower from three electric motors. Finally, we have the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has 1,020 hp at its disposal.

See below who of the three is the fastest over 402 meters. What we’re giving away is that it’s rather frustrating to see the Chiron’s driver not getting the power to the tarmac properly. We suspect that there are still some hundredths of a second to gain.