The Audi RS 4 is getting older and the Mercedes-AMG C 63 is now a four-cylinder with hybrid technology. The perfect time for BMW to come up with an M3 Touring, including four-wheel drive and a thoroughbred six-in-line.

But is the BMW M3 Touring the ideal all-rounder? We are investigating this in the border area between Switzerland and Italy. Of course we encounter some points of criticism, but are they deal breakers? Check out the video below to find out.

The specifications of the BMW M3 Touring

Under the hood is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine found in the standard M3. It produces 510 hp and 650 Nm. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, to 200 km/h takes 12.9 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h.

The trunk measures 500 liters. Fold the rear seats down and you have 1,500 liters of luggage space. In the Netherlands you have lost at least 144,101 euros. In Belgium it costs at least 101,900 euros. This makes it more expensive than the competitors from Audi and Mercedes, but it is a bit newer.

Is the BMW M3 Touring perfect?