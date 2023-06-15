Welcome to probably the last of the old guard. You’ve seen the new Aston Martin DB12 by now, with its delightful interior and just eight cylinders under the hood. Aston Martin is now heading in that direction, that is their future. The Martin DBS 770 Ultimate of about 270,000 euros (without taxes) that you see above is a thing of the past. Because it could just be the last Aston Martin with a V12.

At first glance it’s a DBS with more power, Valkyrie-style wheels and a large carbon fiber shell on the bonnet: not exactly front-page news. But when you delve into the Ultimate, you discover Aston’s modifications. Those modifications have turned this big boy into the best GT the company has ever built. Yes really, ever.

TopGear editor Ollie Kew has strapped herself to the Ultimate’s carbon fiber seats to explain why this is such a good GT. If this is indeed the last Aston Martin with a V12, then it is a great tribute to the twelve-cylinder. View the images below.