Mourning in the cemetery in the Ukrainian Dnipro on May 12: people die every day in the Ukraine war. Now a video is supposed to show how Russian soldiers shoot unarmed people. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi /ZUMA Wire/Imago

Atrocities by Russian troops were already known from Bucha. Now a video has surfaced that is supposed to show Russian soldiers shooting unarmed people.

Kyiv – In the escalated Ukraine conflict, the evidence of Russian war crimes is piling up. In a video released by the US news channel CNN published, is to be seen how Russian soldiers shoot two apparently unarmed men.

Murder of civilians in the Ukraine war by Russian soldiers: fact checkers consider the video to be “plausible”

According to research by the dpa fact check team, the video is plausible. Also the British medium BBC reported the incident. According to CNN The recordings were made on March 16 near Kyiv. Several surveillance cameras caught the scene from different perspectives – but without sound. According to CNN the victims were civilians.

A victim is CNN-Reportedly a 68-year-old security guard, the other civilian was the owner of the dealership where surveillance cameras recorded the killing. CNN has said it has asked the Russian Ministry of Defense for a comment, but initially received no response. The incident is being investigated by the Ukrainian side as a war crime. In particular, targeting civilians and violations of the Geneva Convention can be classified as war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Russia and Ukraine have both signed the Geneva Convention – the central body of international humanitarian law.

War in Ukraine: Russian soldiers apparently shoot unarmed people in the back

The video shows how a van drives up in an industrial area that has been sprayed with several V signs. According to CNN-The Russian soldiers are initially trying to gain access to the car dealership. The owner comes out with his hands raised, shortly after the security guard also appears on the surveillance footage. Another scene shows how the two civilians are still talking to the soldiers. According to CNN the two men were apparently checked to see if they were carrying weapons. After a conversation, the Russian soldiers and the two civilians part. But suddenly two soldiers return and shoot the two men, who are walking slowly across the area, in the back.

After some time, one of the men gets up – he is still alive. He manages to reach a room. You can see him using a cell phone. This scene is also captured by a camera. You can also see that the man is losing a lot of blood. He later reportedly died from his injuries.

The video is not the first time Russian forces have been accused of war crimes in the Ukraine conflict. In March, civilians were reported to have been shot dead while they were buying bread, and the Bucha atrocities also suggested that civilians had been killed by Russian forces. The information could not initially be verified independently (dpa/bm).