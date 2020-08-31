#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Decades of conservation success soon to be wiped out by a deadly virus? This is what the breeding centers of dwarf wild boars, also called pygmy pigs, fear. These wild boars – the smallest and rarest in the world – are now confined to escape African swine flu, a virus deadly to them.

This disease could wipe out the entire dwarf wild boar population, which now numbers only about 300 adults. Like Covid-19, African swine flu has neither a viable vaccine nor a cure. Authorities say that when it first appeared in India in 2020, it killed at least 16,000 domestic pigs. It is easily transmitted by direct contact between pigs or wild boars.



Staff in pygmy pig breeding homes must take extremely strict precautions to reduce the risk of infection. Also visitors are no longer allowed. In addition, security fences have been built around the homes and parking nearby is prohibited.



Dwarf wild boars only live in the state of Assam, in northeastern India, as well as parts of Bhutan. They are only 25 centimeters tall and are among the few mammals to build their own niche. Now critically endangered, they are the subject of a concerted conservation effort.



They were believed to be extinct since the 1960s, before finding some in 1971 in the Bornadi nature reserve, in Assam. Since then, a captive breeding program has been launched. This has made it possible to increase the number of pygmy pigs from a few dozen to around 300. However, the degradation of their habitat continues to threaten their species and the African swine flu could compromise the conservation efforts carried out so far …

