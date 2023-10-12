The Hamas movement fired intense missile attacks at the city of Ashkelon inside Israel, after giving residents until five o’clock last Tuesday evening to evacuate the city.

A statement by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said that it launched continuous rounds of bombing of Ashkelon in response to the “displacement of civilians” in Gaza.

The statement added: “If the Israeli army does not stop the policy of displacing civilians, the Al-Qassam Brigades will continue to bomb the city of Ashkelon until it is displaced, and then it will move on to displace another city.”

Last Sunday, Al-Qassam also bombed sites in Ashkelon with 100 missiles.

Last Saturday, a video clip showed burning cars in Ashkelon, as a result of the fall of rockets fired by Al-Qassam, and buildings caught on fire in a number of areas of Israel, as residents fled.