“O say, can you see by the dawn’s early lightFor his inauguration, the new President of the United States Joe Biden asked his friend, the star Lady Gaga, to sing the American anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, this Wednesday, January 20 at the Capitol. Stapled on the singer’s chest, a golden dove of peace on a Schiaparelli dress with a flamboyant red skirt. A touch of eccentricity for the American pop-star, who nevertheless disappears in front of the sung hymn.

Smile splashing on her lips, her interpretation is remarkable, fair and moving. The images of American flags broadcast by the contestant’s achievement add further depth to her performance. Lady Gaga is followed on stage by Jennifer Lopez who sang Americana Musical Selection. In the middle of the lyrics, she slipped a “libertad para todos“(“freedom for all“).

Celebrity performances are a tradition during the inauguration of American presidents. Donald Trump called on singer Jackie Evancho and country legend Toby Keith in 2017. Before them, Frank Sinatra had sung for Kennedy and Ray Charles for Ronald Reagan.