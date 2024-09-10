Ciudad Juarez.- Tonight the book “Perfectly Imperfect Men” was presented, which compiles the life stories of ten men, eight of them natives of this border and two from Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua.

The general coordinator of the project is Ruth Vargas, creator of the literary saga “Perfectly Imperfect Women” and who is already preparing a fifth volume with the story of Juarez women living in the United States.

The Benito Juárez Auditorium was the setting where the authors of this work met, which includes men with various professions and trades, who agreed to narrate a part of themselves, crucial moments in their lives that marked a starting point to reinvent themselves, strengthen themselves and forge themselves as better human beings, explained Vargas.

Behind each chapter are businessmen, teachers, engineers, artists, students, a police officer, parents, children, brothers, husbands, who dared to break beliefs and paradigms such as: men do not cry, do not show their feelings or have no emotions, they should always be strong and endure everything, by opening their hearts and telling their story out loud, healing themselves and inspiring whoever reads them to do the same, explained the coordinator at the start of the presentation.

These are the authors who capture their stories.

1.- FROM THE STREETS TO THE MOUNTAIN… AND BEYOND… Gil Ortiz

2.- HE WAS ALSO MY SON!……………………………Pedro Chairez

3.- THE STORY OF AN ARTIST……………………………Third

4.- SOWER OF DREAMS………………………………..Adan Herrera Hernandez

5.- BEING POSITIVE… MAKES ME HAPPY!…………………….. Roger Gurrola

6.- FROM GREY TO MULTICOLOR……………………………….Peter

7.- FRAGMENTS OF MY LIFE………………………………Rafiky Chavira

8.- BETWEEN THE LINES…………………………………………………Jesus Gonzalez S

9.- MY PRAYER WILL NOT STOP………………….….César AC Soon

10.- MOTHER’S LOVE………………………………………………….. Francisco Rodolfo Rueda Torres

Pedro Cháirez shared how he faced the loss of his son, who only managed to live three hours and thirty-three minutes. A son that he had with Ruth Vargas and as a couple they faced the painful loss of the baby, but each one faced the grief in a different way.