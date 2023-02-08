Video Inter, Zanetti: “Lautaro is formidable. Skriniar? Made an important offer”

The vice president of Inter, Javier Zanetti, on the evening of the 20th anniversary of his restaurant, El Gaucho: “We deserved the victory in the derby, but now let’s think about the match against Sampdoria on Monday. Lautaro captain? I’m delighted for him, he’s a complete striker. We made an important offer to Skriniar, but he has decided not to renew. Now he is with us until June and we want to put him in a position to perform at his best” (interview by Andrea Ramazzotti)

