The Argentinian Lautaro Martinez, author of the only goal of the second leg of the semifinals of Champions League that sentenced the tie (1-0, 3-0 aggregate) and that led to the

Inter to the final of istanbulassured that his team will give “the maximum in the final”

“There are many things behind this tie, we have done a perfect job, the whole team,” the Argentine striker told Sky Sports Ialia at the end of the game. “The union of the group is the most important thing, I lived it in the World Cup. All going together on the same path… that’s the most important thing,” he added.

tremendous celebration

The world champion was one of the best in the tie: “I have always said it, every time I play I try to do my best, lend a hand and improve. After the World Cup, playing and winning the most for a player, I knew we had a very important opportunity to be in a final and there we are”.

Lautaro is not satisfied and promised to fight: (The finals are not played, they are won, right?, asks the journalist) That’s right, whatever the rival, we will play like the last game, we have reached the end and we have to give the max,” he warned.

“We have been superior in both games and it is a reward for the sacrifice, the responsibility, the desire that we have put into this game, in this tie, in this last month, which is an important calendar. The team is responding and that It’s very important”.