The Evening of the Year by Ibai Llanos, the streamer The event, which started as an event without an audience in 2021, when pandemic restrictions were still in place, has grown year after year until it reached its fourth edition at the Santiago Bernabéu, which on July 13 welcomed more than 80,000 attendees who sold out tickets in less than an hour. During its broadcast on the Twitch platform, Llanos also managed to break his own record for connected users: 3.85 million devices. The video accompanying this news shows how this event works, which combines amateur boxing matches in which the best-known content creators in Spain and Latin America face each other, with musical performances by national and international artists such as Will Smith or David Bisbal.

The video includes interviews with Ibai Llanos, several boxers from this edition, including Plex and El Mariana, along with Marina Rivers, a participant in the third evening and presenter this year. Marc Riera, the event’s head of production, also participates in the report.