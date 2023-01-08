Mexico City.- This Saturday, the Metro Collective Transportation System reported a train crash on Line 3, which runs from Indios verdes, for which, videos of the event immediately began to circulate on social networks. in Mexico City, one of them, By showing the exact moment of the strong clash of the two convoys, it went viral.

The incident occurred between La Raza and Potrero stationsparalyzed all the inhabitants of CDMX, upon learning that the paramedics of the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM), together with Elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security, were heading to Line 3 of the Metro, to first hit affected passengers.

One of the clips, which attracted the most attention, was shared by the @albertochavezswift account on the popular TikTok social network, as it showed how people lived inside a wagon during the train crash on Line 3 of the CDMX Metro.

During the recording, people can be heard, asking for the people in the other carriage, since they were beginning to feel turbulence, and were asking to hold onstrong tubes.

Finally, the light went out, so, in the middle of the darkness, and with all the latent fear, they tried to hold on from where they could.