Last Sunday, July 14, the Copa América final match took place between the Colombia selection and the Argentine National Team, in which the match was only decided at the end of extra time with a goal from Lautaro Martínez.

In the second half of regulation time, specifically in the 63rd minute, the captain of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Messihad to be replaced due to having suffered an injury to his right ankle.

The player was treated by the medical team and they decided it was best for him to leave the field.

Messi had a first discomfort in the first halfin an attempt to throw a cross from the left wing, his right leg became stuck in the grass and twisted, according to the media ‘T and C Sports’.

However, in the second half the discomfort worsened and he had to leave the field of play, however, something was seen in the broadcast of the game, which many fans They determined it was a waste of time against the Colombian team.

When Messi felt the discomfort, he left the field to be treated, however, seconds later he decided to re-enter the field so that the game would not resume.

This delayed the match for a few minutes and although the referee decided to add four more minutes to the end of the game, some fans say that it was enough.

On the other hand, the Argentine star was visibly affected and when he arrived at the substitutes’ bench he could not hold back his tears.Messi was replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez and the cameras managed to capture the state of Messi’s ankle, which looked quite swollen.

However, this situation apparently gave more strength to the Argentine team and they managed to take home the continental cup by the smallest margin, during which Messi was seen celebrating with his teammates and his family.

