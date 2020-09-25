United Nations: When the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan started delivering a speech at the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) today, members of the Indian delegation came out of the hall. On behalf of Pakistan, the Indian delegation boycotted Imran Khan’s speech on the issue of raising the issue against India and Kashmir. This time in the Corona period, the United Nations General Assembly is being held virtually.

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

At the beginning of his speech, Imran Khan lied fiercely. He said, “RSS is trying to leave behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru to make India a Hindu nation.”

Permanent representative of India in the UN said on Imran Khan’s statement that the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 75th UN General Assembly was diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s statement included making false accusations, making personal attacks, and commenting on India not seeing the condition of the minorities here. Will reply to Right to Reply.