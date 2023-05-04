Millionaires and Independiente Santa Fe are part of the select group of founding teams of Colombian Professional Soccer. Since the creation of the Colombian league, the capital squads have been protagonists of one of the biggest rivalries in national football.

Santa Fe player confessed to being a fan of Millonarios

Next Sunday, May 7, ambassadors and cardinals They will meet again at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín stadium in what will be the capital’s classic number 331, adding all the competitions. Millionaires will act as home team in the ‘colossus’ of 57, in a game that will have an ‘unexpected’ protagonist on the pitch.

For a few days, the fans of both teams they began to ‘warm up’ to experience one of the most important matches on the calendar and where the slightest mistake can cost one of the most painful defeats of the semester.

Millionaires seeks the classification.

But in the last hours, a unusual and quite uncomfortable situation for one of the Independiente Santa Fe players; it’s about the goalkeeper Juan Daniel Espítia, who emerged from the ambassador quarry and confessed to being a fan of Millonarios.

Through Twitter, a video of the 23-year-old goalkeeper went viral admitting his ‘love’ for the shield of the albiazul team. The clip did not go down well with the fans of the lion who asked for the replacement of Espitia for the match on date 18 of the BetPlay League.

I am a fan of Millionaires. Even though I’m not from the capital, I’m a fan of Millonarios to die

“Since I was born I had always listened to Millionaires, the oldest and my brother introduced me to that love for the blue shirt (…) I am a fan of Millonarios. Despite the fact that I am not from the capital, I am a fan of Millionaires to die, “said the goalkeeper.

And it is very likely that the goalkeeper born in Boyacá become part of coach Harold Rivera’s starting XI to face his classic rival, Juan Daniel Espitia has earned the trust of DT, in recent matches, he has been a figure in several BetPlay League games and has taken the place from José Silva who has not saved since the date of the FPC classic.

Since his debut against Boyacá Chicó on date 11 of the FPC, the lion’s goalkeeper He has completed 6 games per league under the cardinal’s sticks, adding a total of 540 deputy minutes and 8 goals conceded.

So the goalkeeper from Santa Fe who will most likely start on Sunday is a fan of Millonarios?

On the good side of history. pic.twitter.com/gvifL7Ycuk — Nicholas 💙 (@goldecatano) May 3, 2023

History of the capital classic

Millionaires and Santa Fe have faced each other 331 times adding all the competitions; the ambassadors have achieved a total of 126 victories and the cardinals have achieved 90 wins, while the draw was imposed 115 times.

In the last capital classic played on March 26, the team led by coach Alberto Gamero managed to prevail 2-1 to the cardinal cast on date 10 of the BetPlay League.

HAROLD YEPES

