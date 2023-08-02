Thousands of people filled the Plaza de María Pita to kick off the A Coruña festivities at the hands of the former sportsman and Argentina soccer coach, lionel

scaloni, who gave a proclamation this Tuesday in which he recalled his past in the Sports and assured that he will always carry “La Coruña in his heart”.

He did not need to go out onto the balcony of the La Coruña City Hall to feel the affection of the people of A Coruña who were waiting for him in María Pita, since as soon as he got off the car that took him from the Riazor stadium, where he was honored at the Deportivo-Atlético de Arteixo, It received a shower of masses of children and adults wearing ‘Dépor’ and Argentine national team shirts.

There was a question in the air: if he would like to return to Deportivo as a coach.

“A place that has given you so much, at some point it would be necessary to return. The issue is to find the moment so that it can be done,” he confessed.

Scaloni signed shirts, took pictures and greeted old acquaintances, such as Juan Angel Barros Botana, mythical Deportivo delegate with whom he coincided in his years with the blue and white shirt, which he wore between 1998 and 2005.

He appeared on the balcony shortly after the clock struck nine at night, excited to hear that song that played in the Riazor in his years as a player that said ‘Hand in hand with Scaloni, we’re going to go all the way around’: “I I had forgotten about it, it brings back many memories and immense joy”.

However, the mayoress of La Coruña, Agnes Rey, when presenting it, he had a slip and confused the DT with Lionel Messias was recorded in the video.

