Last Monday, April 17, the arduous search for the mountaineer native of India, Anurag Maloo who, in the middle of his attempt to reach the summit of Annapurna, one of the highest and most dangerous mountains on the planet, disappeared.

After three days of tracking and when all hope was lost, a group of climbers found it inside a crevasse, almost completely covered in snow, but still with vital signs.

While fight for his life at a hospital in Kathmandu, his miraculous story traveled the world in just a couple of hours.

We were looking for a body and suddenly we realized that it was alive

In the early hours of Thursday and after three days of a high-stakes search process, Polish climbers Adam Bielicki and Mariusz Hatala, with the support of nine Sherpas – who were in the process of opening a new route on the Annapurna NW Face – found the whereabouts of Anurag Maloo, whose nothing was known since last Monday.

He was found in a crevasse, where he would have fallen when he was making his solo descent from Camp IV after aborting his attempt to summit Annapurna. one of the highest mountains in the Himalayas.

Anurag Maloo, an Indian mountaineer fell into a 300m deep crevasse at a height of 6000m while climbing Mt Annapurna. He lay in the crevasse for 3 days. He was located using thermal imaging and rescued yesterday, by a Polish climber Adam Bielecki, a legend in the world of… pic.twitter.com/Giyhyay5P3 — They pay 🚩 (@paganhindu) April 21, 2023

The rescue was not easy. since Maloo had descended between 100 and 300 meters inside the crack.

Added to this, the area where it was found is one of the riskiest places in the area due to constant snow avalanches.

However, against all odds, not only did they find it, but it still showed signs of life. “We were looking for a body and suddenly we realized that it was alive,” said one of the rescuers.

Rescue team involved to pull off Anurag Maloo out of crevasse to the hospital. RESPECT!🙏 Photo Courtesy: Captain Sobit Gauchan. pic.twitter.com/oxxRHH0ahy — Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 20, 2023

Once removed from the crack, was airlifted even to Manipal Hospital in Pohkara, until they were finally able to transfer him to Medicity Hospital in Kathmandu where he remains in critical condition. At the moment, there is little information that has come out about his current condition.

At 8,091 meters high, Annapurna is part of the ranking of the highest and most dangerous peaks in the world, just a couple of places below the fearsome Everst and K2.

Located in the Himalayan area within the territory of Nepal, it represents a large challenge for lovers of extreme mountaineeringwho must not only face the heights but also the constant avalanches of snow.

But it is as attractive as it is lethal since, according to data shared by CNN, atl least 365 people tried to climb it and, within that number, reported 72 deaths.

Although Anurag Maloo was saved – miraculously, it should be noted – many people They died in their attempt to reach the summit. One of them was Noel Hanna, the mountaineer from Northern Ireland who had climbed Mount Everest ten times in his entire career.

Hanna, 56, died on April 17 at Camp IV while descending after reaching the peak. According to the authorities, the circumstances of death were unclear.

