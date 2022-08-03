Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Video: incredible javelin throw that gave Colombia a historic medal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
Valentina Barrios
Photo:

Screenshot

Valentina Barrios, with her tremendous strength, gave the country the first medal in the U-20 World Cup.

Valentina Barrios gave Colombia the first medal in the 2022 edition of the U-20 World Championships in Athletics, which takes place in Cali.

Barrios, born in Barranquilla 20 years ago, achieved a national record with a record of 57.84 meters, to get the silver medal. He got it on his fourth pitch.

The tremendous javelin throw

Valentina Barrios

Valentina Barrios, Colombian javelin thrower.

“Very comforting, since the last World Cup we’ve been pulling there, that we have to give it more. You’ve already been to a World Cup and not being on the podium…”, Barrios told the portal ‘Running Colombia’.

“Being on top and motivating others helps a lot. You can give more and it was clear that you could,” added the Barranquillera.

