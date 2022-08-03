Video: incredible javelin throw that gave Colombia a historic medal

Valentina Barrios gave Colombia the first medal in the 2022 edition of the U-20 World Championships in Athletics, which takes place in Cali.

Barrios, born in Barranquilla 20 years ago, achieved a national record with a record of 57.84 meters, to get the silver medal. He got it on his fourth pitch.

The tremendous javelin throw

Valentina Barrios, Colombian javelin thrower.

“Very comforting, since the last World Cup we’ve been pulling there, that we have to give it more. You’ve already been to a World Cup and not being on the podium…”, Barrios told the portal ‘Running Colombia’.

“Being on top and motivating others helps a lot. You can give more and it was clear that you could,” added the Barranquillera.

