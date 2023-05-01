Video: incredible goal has Millonarios losing to Junior from Barranquilla

Millonarios partially loses to Junior from Barranquilla. The Bogotá team, with nine substitutes on the field, has not been able to gain a foothold at the Metropolitano. And the greatest proof of his lack of aggressiveness was Junior’s goal, a real ‘cold water bucket’, because Millos’s players ‘fell asleep’ and forgot about the ball.

‘Millionaires fell asleep’

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.

In minute 20, after a rejection in defense, Millionaires players stayed fighting him to the commitment judge a supposed rebound in the striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval.

Meanwhile, judge Carlos Betancur sanctioned a corner kick.

Thus, midfielder Léider Berrio, from Junior, took the opportunity to collect quickly, after a ball picker passed the ball with agility.

Later, with the defenses of Millionaires ‘asleep’, Sandoval headed in and scored.

Junior wins 1-0 in Barranquilla.

Great goal from Chino Sandoval. Junior’s goal in the 20th minute of the first half and partially beat Millonarios de Bogotá at the Metropolitano stadium pic.twitter.com/6y0VS5q4ob — Felix De Jesus Pabon Arrieta (@felixpabona) April 30, 2023

More news

SPORTS