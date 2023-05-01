Video: incredible goal has Millonarios losing to Junior from Barranquilla

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior’s goal vs. millionaires
WinSports TV screenshot, EFE
Junior’s goal vs. millionaires
The players of the Bogotá team forgot about the ball. A ball picker ‘got them up early’.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios partially loses to Junior from Barranquilla. The Bogotá team, with nine substitutes on the field, has not been able to gain a foothold at the Metropolitano. And the greatest proof of his lack of aggressiveness was Junior’s goal, a real ‘cold water bucket’, because Millos’s players ‘fell asleep’ and forgot about the ball.
‘Millionaires fell asleep’
In minute 20, after a rejection in defense, Millionaires players stayed fighting him to the commitment judge a supposed rebound in the striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval.
Meanwhile, judge Carlos Betancur sanctioned a corner kick.
Thus, midfielder Léider Berrio, from Junior, took the opportunity to collect quickly, after a ball picker passed the ball with agility.
Later, with the defenses of Millionaires ‘asleep’, Sandoval headed in and scored.
Junior wins 1-0 in Barranquilla.
Great goal from Chino Sandoval. Junior’s goal in the 20th minute of the first half and partially beat Millonarios de Bogotá at the Metropolitano stadium pic.twitter.com/6y0VS5q4ob
— Felix De Jesus Pabon Arrieta (@felixpabona) April 30, 2023
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #incredible #goal #Millonarios #losing #Junior #Barranquilla
Leave a Reply