Monday, May 1, 2023
Video: incredible goal has Millonarios losing to Junior from Barranquilla

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in Sports
Video: incredible goal has Millonarios losing to Junior from Barranquilla


Junior's goal vs. millionaires

Photo:

WinSports TV screenshot, EFE

The players of the Bogotá team forgot about the ball. A ball picker ‘got them up early’.

Millonarios partially loses to Junior from Barranquilla. The Bogotá team, with nine substitutes on the field, has not been able to gain a foothold at the Metropolitano. And the greatest proof of his lack of aggressiveness was Junior’s goal, a real ‘cold water bucket’, because Millos’s players ‘fell asleep’ and forgot about the ball.

‘Millionaires fell asleep’

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.

In minute 20, after a rejection in defense, Millionaires players stayed fighting him to the commitment judge a supposed rebound in the striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval.

Meanwhile, judge Carlos Betancur sanctioned a corner kick.

Thus, midfielder Léider Berrio, from Junior, took the opportunity to collect quickly, after a ball picker passed the ball with agility.

Later, with the defenses of Millionaires ‘asleep’, Sandoval headed in and scored.

Junior wins 1-0 in Barranquilla.

