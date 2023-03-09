Video games are a type of entertainment that has been expanding year after year, given that although they were previously considered for children, now they are for a very broad audience. However, a video has been shared in which it can be interpreted as an insult to those who play them, what else could it be a joke.

This was done on a podcast called Horror Stories, which focuses on presenting horror stories for contemporary adults, where the issue of gaming is addressed and they call it a hobby for boobs. The topic is given in the third podcast talk of the current season, mentioning things like rat children and more details.

The talk addresses the issue that they have acquaintances who want a Xbox despite already having children, to this is added that the friends of one of the attendees play online, commenting that it is creepy when they talk online with who may be children. Thus he goes on to call people under a nickname of “fool” for playing at certain ages.

However, some of these people later touch on the subject with some nostalgia, as they say they remember that in their youth they were attached to video game consoles. Nintendo and games like the saga of Super Smash Bros. For their part, it is noticeable that they enjoyed consoles a lot, in which they talk about Wii, Game Cube and even laptops of the time.

In short, the topic could be a simple joke to the hobby, but as something that can be considered extremely insulting or that they throw hate at a community.

Via: Horror Stories

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, these types of comments can be quickly taken out of context, which, as we already said in the note, are nothing more than simple jokes. However, people took it the wrong way and tried to expose them on social networks.