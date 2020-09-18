Samuel Maneely, 98, and Jacob Tingle, 89, two veterans live together in a retirement home unlike any other. Sharon Smack-Dixon has opened her home to veterans who can no longer live on their own. It is part of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs nursing home program, an alternative to nursing homes. “I love this woman, she is like a sister. I am very happy here. I am walking in the street. I walk all around the building. I workoutJacob says.

Sharon looks after the veterans full time. “We have breakfasts. If we don’t have medical appointments, then we cycle. Little different things, like arts and crafts, we talk about politics and we watch TVSharon explains. Veterans Affairs staff also visit foster homes. Veterans themselves pay foster home assistants, about $ 1,500 to $ 3,000 per month.

The program has more than 1,000 veterans and approximately 700 assistants in 42 states. And for most veterans, this device applies for the rest of their lives. “I look at Sam and I feel so good because he’s 98 and does so many things. I think they live their life to the fullest in a foster home, in a family that loves them. And I know they love us“, concludes Sharon.