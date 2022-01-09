The basic idea is as simple as it is fascinating and indispensable. A safe haven, a place to see light and hope, capable of traveling in an itinerant way in support and support of pilots, mechanics and more. The paddock of the Dakar, as for every single element linked to the most imposing and difficult Rally Raid in the world, has evolved over the years, while maintaining its own well-defined soul. It is a sort of gigantic Paddock, in which, however, the souls – the one today and the one more times with a look at Sabine’s years – continue to merge constantly. It is a very evident contrast, but at the same time extremely fascinating.

Thus, it only takes a few steps to notice on one side the tents that accompany the sleep of journalists, pilots and sector employees, and on the other side the large hospitality box tent of the BRX Prodrive team, while Dave Richards and Carlos Sainz chat amicably .

Not for everyone the Dakar is like this: many drivers take refuge in their campers, in their motorhomes. A matter of priorities, of goals to take home, of approach, which should not be blamed, because to date, the extremeization of the Dakarian challenge has reached apex similar to what has already been seen in Formula 1 or MotoGP.

Audi Sport Audi Team Zone

A contrast that, looking up, allows you to understand that in any case – in the Year of Domini 2022 – the challenge lives on adventure but also on programming: the bivouac is in fact located within the city, more precisely within the ” university city ”for women only. Here, this is the Dakar of Arabia, which certainly does not want to lose its origins, but which also thinks about visibility and hospitality for more or less important guests.

Yes, the refreshment area and libations: here too the service is worthy of a MotoGP paddock. A Cathering that, yes, perhaps clashes a little with that rigid idea of ​​this rally raid, but which in any case allows you to refresh yourself with colleagues or find yourself behind a Romain Dumas alone, or a Carlos Checa ready to exchange four words, to then go outside and find yourself in front of a bonfire, while behind you pass the images of the day of competition.

The love and fascination for this place, however, manifests itself in the night, where walking you can find mechanics intent on repairing their vehicle, including trucks, cars and buggies. Then there is the Audi warehouse, which really resembles a hospitality in the desert so much like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As Marco Pastorino, team coordinator tells us, in Ingolstadt they wanted to bring their mentality within such a context. More than 80 engineers work on the three cars, the three RS Q e-tron racing this Rally raid. There is excitement but organization in the box area of ​​course, while on the left side you can see the two rooms dedicated to briefings and strategies.

A different approach of course, which has led to a stage victory and podiums so far. A strong signal, which demonstrates how the level of competitiveness has clearly risen, but which at the same time still has to deal with the rules and laws of the Dakar.

It is night at the bivouac. We work hard. There is a second week to go through to see the checkered flag.