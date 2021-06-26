General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on the World Anti-Drug Day, thanked and appreciated everyone who contributed to protecting himself, his family, his community, his country or the world from the scourge of drugs.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launch of two guides to enhance societal awareness of the dangers of the drug scourge through joint complementary cooperation.

His Highness said: I thank the UAE Anti-Narcotics Council headed by Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan for their excellent results.

His Highness added: I warn those who are the enemy of humanity that they will not be happy in the Emirates, God willing.