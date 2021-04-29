The National Congress in pandemic mode continues to be an inexhaustible source of unusual scenes. To the embarrassment of Juan Emilio Ameri, the Salteño fired from Deputies for kissing his girlfriend’s breasts in the middle of the session, an episode for which he was nicknamed the “tit-sucker”, was followed by other almost common gaffes in times of virtuality. And now, with the second wave of coronavirus, the Sanjuanino Marcelo Orrego he gave the note as he unmuted in full zoom and yelled at an adviser on the phone.

It all happened at the meeting of the commission of Constitutional Matters of the Chamber of Deputies, in which a bill was debated to suspend the causes of expiration of legal status for political parties for its operational functioning in the framework of the pandemic.

When the debate was about to last an hour and it was the turn of Jorge Enriquez, from the PRO, to speak, Orregó answered a phone call that made him exasperate, without realizing that he had his microphone activated. And everything could be seen in the live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Chamber of Deputies.

“I believe that indeed the pandemic and almost medieval confinement measures, ordered from March of last year by the Executive Power, have generated a situation in which it was very difficult or practically impossible for the political parties to be able to renew their authorities normally, “said Enriquez, while in the background, in one of the boxes of the screen, it was observed how the San Juan deputy he was uploading everything in his phone talk.

His gestures and effusive words had gone unnoticed by everyone present until, inadvertently, Orrego unmuted his microphone just as he shouted: “You stop working with me! You stop working with me today! You are an atomic asshole!“was the insult that the legislator launched, addressing his interlocutor, presumably an advisor of his in the Lower House.

Then, with several deputies tempted unable to contain their laughter Faced with an unprecedented new virtual situation, a chair was heard moving and suddenly the camera of the politician of the Production and Work party, and one of the referents of Together for Change in his province, was turned off.

“Marcelo, Marcelo, mute yourself”Enriquez asked, almost in a pleading tone, to the deputy who was no longer connected.

Marcelo Orrego assumed his seat in the Deputies in December 2019. A labor and criminal lawyer, he is the leader of the party of Senator Roberto Basualdo, of whom he was head of advisers.

A native of Santa Lucía, in 2007 he was a candidate for mayor of that city, but lost. In 2011 he had revenge and was elected with almost 50% of the votes, a mandate that he revalidated in 2015 with 57% of the votes.

Marcelo Orrego, on the right in the photo, the San Juan deputy who starred in an outburst in a zoom of deputies. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

In June 2019, he competed as a candidate for the Frente con Vos (Together for Change) in the governor’s election that Sergio Uñac, current president, won with 55.84% of the votes. Orregó came second with 33.91% and positioned himself as the face of the opposition in that province, according to it is presented on your personal website.

Insults by Zoom

That of the San Juan was not the first insult uttered in the zooms of the National Congress. Nor will it be the last, of course. There will be more since the protocol agreed by the different blocks of the Chamber of Deputies, which expires this Friday, April 30, marks that the committees can issue opinions in virtual meetings as long as there is an agreement between the president of the same and his vice . The sessions are face-to-face, negative CRP through, except for people at risk and those over 60 years of age.

Precisely in a mixed debate, which had deputies present in the chamber and others on Webix (the Zoom-type platform of Congress), on December 2 the last great unusual episode was experienced in the middle of the pandemic. It was in the middle of a marathon session in which María Rosa Martínez, deputy of the Frente de Todos, in the middle of the vote, showed her frustration at a classic Internet connection problem.

“The shell of the parrot, wakes up the fart all night”, fired the legislator of the province of Buenos Aires, perplexing the president of the lower house, Sergio Massa.

“Deputy Martinez, I’m listening to you. Turn off the camera in order to have a better signal,” Massa suggested with a nervous smile at the unexpected outburst.

