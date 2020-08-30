Such revelations are happening about Sushant Singh Rajput, due to which the mystery is getting deeper. Recently, Riya Chakraborty told during an interview that Sushant was claustrophobic and feared flight. Many videos of Sushant’s jet and plane surfaced to prove this. Now an old video of him is going viral, in which Sushant himself has admitted that he had claustrophobia.

Riya told about being claustrophobic

Riya claimed that Sushant always took a medicine before the flight. After this, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend also posted a video saying that this was wrong. Now a 2015 video is being circulated online. This is Sushant’s interview. In this, Sushant also told that he has a disease of sleeplessness. They only sleep for 2 hours.



In the video, Sushant said – can’t sleep

In the video, Sushant was told that he had to speak 3 things about himself, of which 2 are true and 1 is false. Sushant speaks on that he sleeps for 6 hours a day, second he sings very bad, third he has claustrophobia. After this, he himself reveals that 6 hours of sleep is a lie. He has Insomnia and is able to sleep for just 2 hours.

Fans found the answer

However, after this video went viral, Sushant’s fans are making another screenshot viral. It is claimed that this is an old interview of Sushant. Sushant has been questioned on claustrophobia. To this he replied, “I am an actor, I am surrounded by most people, so I cannot allow myself to be disturbed by this.” Yes, I had claustrophobia, but it was long ago, when I joined films. I was afraid of closed spaces like I would get stuck in the elevator. Then one day I sat down and because I have studied engineering, I know the rules of theory and physics. I tried to logically look at my fears and overcome it. I have not felt that way after joining films.